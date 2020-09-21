UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Endeavoring To Maintain Peace In South Asia: Shehryar Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:36 PM

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi said on Monday that Pakistan is endeavoring to maintain peace in South Asia and it had fought biggest war on land against terrorism and defeated enemies of humanity

"Pakistan played key role in Afghan peace process, took exemplary measures to maintain peace with India but hegemonic Indian designs are major hurdle," he said in a message on 'International Day of Peace' via his twitter message.

"History tells us justice and equality is prerequisite for World peace, India captured States through misuse of power including Assam, Junagadh, Haiderabad etc. Now India wants to consolidate occupation on Kashmir. Pakistan won't allow it. The United Nations must ensure Kashmiris get plebiscite," the message added.

The day celebrated worldwide on September 21 every year to uphold the values of peaceful coexistence and also to acknowledge the efforts of those working to promote peace.

