Pakistan endowed immense potential for religious tourism: STF panelists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Pakistan has vast opportunities for religious tourism, which has witnessed a significant uptick compared to the preceding year attributable to the visa policy, however, further initiatives are needed to harness this potential and propel the sector forward.

These views were expressed by the members of panel on the occasion of the Sustainable Tourism Forum (STF) organized by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) to promote tourism in Muslim countries, at a hotel here Friday.

Director Policy and Regulators Green Tourism Pakistan Asif Khalid Sheikh has said that Pakistan has vast opportunities for religious tourism because due to the holy places of different religions, followers of the respective religions want to visit, but comprehensive planning is necessary for it.

He said that the number of Sikh visitors to their holy places from August 2024 to January 2025 has increased by 71 percent year-by-year compared to August 2023 to January 2024 and one of the reasons for this increase is the simplification of the visa process.

He said that there are Buddhist religious sites in Swat, which are sacred for followers of Buddhism all over the world. We need to take such steps to further promote religious tourism, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ms. Midhat Shahzad said that efforts are being made to promote tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. There is a lot in Azad Kashmir to attract the tourists, she added.

She said that there are also vast opportunities for Adventure Tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and work is being done to provide facilities to tourists in this regard.

Ms. Midhat Shahzad added that there are also opportunities for religious tourism in Azad Kashmir.

Talking about the facilities, she said that the infrastructure is good but there are opportunities for private sector investment in the chair lift.

On the occasion, Secretary Punjab Tourism, Archeology and Museum Department Farid Ahmed Tarar said that the Punjab government is taking various steps to promote tourism and, projects worth Rs 16 billion have been initiated for 15 different sites.

He said that along with the promotion of tourism, we are also taking care that the natural environment is not affected.

He said that there are vast opportunities for religious tourism in Punjab and work is being done to promote it further and extend more facilities to tourists.

Punjab boasts a rich cultural heritage, featuring numerous historical sites, sacred places of worship for various religions, vast deserts, and breathtaking mountains, making it an irresistible destination for tourists, he added

The opening ceremony was attended by the Governor of Khorasan Razavi Province of Iran, Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, as the chief guest, while the President of FPCCI, Secretary ICCD and international diplomatic delegations were also in attendance.

The message of the Secretary General of the OIC, Hossein Brahim Taha, was read out by Farah Ramadan.

Various panels and round table discussions were part of the event, and honorary shields were also given to the participants of the panels and discussions.