UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Energy Mix Switch Over To Renewables Must For Sustainable Development: Shahida

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Pakistan energy mix switch over to renewables must for sustainable development: Shahida

Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, an environment and public health concern initiative, Shahida Kausar Farooq said Pakistan needs modern alternative energy sources, especially solar and wind energy, to deal with the current energy crisis and ensure its sustainable growth and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, an environment and public health concern initiative, Shahida Kausar Farooq said Pakistan needs modern alternative energy sources, especially solar and wind energy, to deal with the current energy crisis and ensure its sustainable growth and development.

In a statement on Friday, Shahida Kausar Farooq said that due to the growing population in Pakistan, the limited resources were depleting with every passing day and that is why the people had to stand in ques for flour, face lack of gas and prolonged power outages.

"Pakistan is currently one of the most affected regions by climate change and we are paying a heavy price in terms of lives and property.

We have to increase our dependence on alternative energy sources to deal with the energy crisis. Currently, the world is meeting its energy needs through solar energy and wind energy and we need to promote it in Pakistan as well," the Subh-e-Nau Chairperson said.

She said that China was building solar and wind energy parks and growing huge forests. "We need to change our priorities. If we really want to save Pakistan from the ravages of climate change, we have to take revolutionary steps, change our priorities and invest in eco-friendly projects, not housing societies."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Energy Crisis China Price Gas From Housing Flour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

18 minutes ago
 Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

11 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday ..

Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday

11 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-election on 8 NA vacant s ..

11 minutes ago
 Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in ..

Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Government of Mitsotakis

11 minutes ago
 DC visits flour mills, inspects flour quality

DC visits flour mills, inspects flour quality

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.