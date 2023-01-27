Pakistan energy mix switch over to renewables must for sustainable development: Shahida

Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, an environment and public health concern initiative, Shahida Kausar Farooq said Pakistan needs modern alternative energy sources, especially solar and wind energy, to deal with the current energy crisis and ensure its sustainable growth and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, an environment and public health concern initiative, Shahida Kausar Farooq said Pakistan needs modern alternative energy sources, especially solar and wind energy, to deal with the current energy crisis and ensure its sustainable growth and development.

In a statement on Friday, Shahida Kausar Farooq said that due to the growing population in Pakistan, the limited resources were depleting with every passing day and that is why the people had to stand in ques for flour, face lack of gas and prolonged power outages.

"Pakistan is currently one of the most affected regions by climate change and we are paying a heavy price in terms of lives and property.

We have to increase our dependence on alternative energy sources to deal with the energy crisis. Currently, the world is meeting its energy needs through solar energy and wind energy and we need to promote it in Pakistan as well," the Subh-e-Nau Chairperson said.

She said that China was building solar and wind energy parks and growing huge forests. "We need to change our priorities. If we really want to save Pakistan from the ravages of climate change, we have to take revolutionary steps, change our priorities and invest in eco-friendly projects, not housing societies."