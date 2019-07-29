Pakistan Engineering Council holds protest for fulfillment of demands

The members of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Sindh Monday took protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club here for the attainment of their long standing demands

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The members of Pakistan Engineering Council ( PEC Sindh Monday took protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club here for the attainment of their long standing demands.

Addressing on the occasion Chairman PEC Javed Salim Qureshi affirmed that the council would continue to strive for the fulfillment of its demands.

He urged the authorities to order for the payment of "Technical Allowance" to engineers as it was being practiced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

He said the government should forthwith remove non-engineers from Engneering professional seats and replace them with Engineers.

He demanded that all the vacant engineers seats be forthwith filled with engineers in Sindh Province.

He said that only engineers can take the country to path of prosperity if they were given their due role in policy making with their induction into grades 21 and 22.

Mohammed Shafiq, Vice-Chairman PEC (Sindh) Muhammad Shafiq also addressed on the occasion.