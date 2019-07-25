UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Team Visits Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR)

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) team visits Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR)

A two-member team of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) including Engr. Prof. Dr. Daulat Khan and Engineer Jahanzaib Khan visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday to assess the facilities and infrastructure for confirmatory visit for B.Sc Agricultural Engineering program in the University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A two-member team of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) including Engr. Prof. Dr. Daulat Khan and Engineer Jahanzaib Khan visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday to assess the facilities and infrastructure for confirmatory visit for B.Sc Agricultural Engineering program in the University.

The team met with the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman and was elaborated about the objectives and future plans of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

The VC also informed the team that curriculum of program was designed in such a way to provide quality education to the students for the field of Agricultural Engineering to meet with the future requirements especially Pothwar region, farmers and industry both in private and public sectors.

"Our program is designed to provide theoretical as well as practical knowledge in the field of agricultural engineering so that the students could successfully face the fast growing challenges in the country," he added.

He further said, a number of specializations had been launched to provide enough flexibility to the students to choose area of their own interest for their career.

Earlier, Dr. Tahir Iqbal welcomed the team and Dr. Muhammad Umair briefed the team about the program.

During the visit, the team also visited the class rooms, Laboratories, library, met with students and showed their satisfaction over the available equipment and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Visit Pakistan Engineering Council Rawalpindi National University Industry

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Tongan Ambassador credenti ..

12 minutes ago

Spanish Socialists, Left-Wing Podemos Exchange Bla ..

31 seconds ago

E&T issues Sept 30 deadline for token tax collecti ..

32 seconds ago

Belgium hit record high of 40.2 C on Wednesday

34 seconds ago

First Lady, Samina Alvi visits 'Behbud' Associati ..

36 seconds ago

Nigeria&#039;s Air Peace inaugural flight lands at ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.