Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) team visits Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A two-member team of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) including Engr. Prof. Dr. Daulat Khan and Engineer Jahanzaib Khan visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday to assess the facilities and infrastructure for confirmatory visit for B.Sc Agricultural Engineering program in the University.

The team met with the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman and was elaborated about the objectives and future plans of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

The VC also informed the team that curriculum of program was designed in such a way to provide quality education to the students for the field of Agricultural Engineering to meet with the future requirements especially Pothwar region, farmers and industry both in private and public sectors.

"Our program is designed to provide theoretical as well as practical knowledge in the field of agricultural engineering so that the students could successfully face the fast growing challenges in the country," he added.

He further said, a number of specializations had been launched to provide enough flexibility to the students to choose area of their own interest for their career.

Earlier, Dr. Tahir Iqbal welcomed the team and Dr. Muhammad Umair briefed the team about the program.

During the visit, the team also visited the class rooms, Laboratories, library, met with students and showed their satisfaction over the available equipment and infrastructure.