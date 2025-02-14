Pakistan enhancing workforce skills for Middle Eastern job market: Farah Naz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage, and Culture, Farah Naz Akbar, informed the National Assembly that the government has undertaken several initiatives to bridge the skills gap and align the Pakistani workforce with the demands of the middle Eastern labor market.

Responding to a question during the session, she highlighted key measures, including the establishment of the Pakistan Skill Company and the Pakistan Skill Development Fund to unify technical and vocational education across the country and create better employment opportunities for Pakistani workers abroad.

She further said that the National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF) Regulations have been revised to align Pakistan’s qualifications with the standards of destination countries, including those in the European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This step aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistani manpower and boost skilled labor exports.

The government is integrating life skills and soft skills—such as communication, problem-solving, teamwork, interpersonal skills, and work ethics—into technical and vocational training programs. These skills are highly valued by Middle Eastern employers and are crucial for workplace success.

The curriculum is also being updated to reflect the latest industry trends and technologies, ensuring that Pakistani workers are equipped with relevant knowledge and skills to meet evolving job market demands in the Middle East.

She said that the government is shifting towards competency-based training programs that prioritize practical skills and hands-on experience. This approach will ensure that Pakistani workers are not only knowledgeable but also proficient in the skills required by Middle Eastern employers.

To improve the quality of technical training, the government is implementing reforms in certification standards to align with international benchmarks, making Pakistani workers more competitive in the global market.

She also mentioned that efforts are underway to gather information on employment opportunities and required skills from foreign countries, ensuring that workforce training aligns with market demands.

She said that the students are being certified through internationally recognized assessment centers to maintain high vocational and technical training standards.

These comprehensive reforms, she added, will help Pakistan strengthen its labor force and increase employment opportunities for skilled workers in the Middle East.

APP/zah-sra