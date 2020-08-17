Pakistan enjoys friendly ties with Australia: Pervez Khattak

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday said Pakistan enjoyed mutual and friendly relations and had deep connection with Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday said Pakistan enjoyed mutual and friendly relations and had deep connection with Australia.

He expressed these views during his video call with Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds CSC, said a press release.

Both the ministers emphasized upon the need for promoting and strengthen mutual bilateral ties between the two countries.

Khattak said, "Pakistan seeks not only regional and international peace rather welcome the steps taken in this regard."He also gave a briefing to the Pakistan Armed Forces efforts against COVID-19.