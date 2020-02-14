UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Enjoys Historical Relations With Turkey:National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday has said that Pakistan enjoys historical friendly relations with brotherly Turkey

ISLAMABD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday has said that Pakistan enjoys historical friendly relations with brotherly Turkey.Addressing the House, the speaker said that new ways for economic cooperation will be opened with the collaboration of both countries.

He further called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as true friend of Pakistan.Later, Turkish president also addressed the Parliament for the fourth time and expressed gratitude over receiving warm welcome by Pakistani government.

