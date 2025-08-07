Pakistan enjoys lowest tariff rates among regional rivals, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti on Thursday said the United States has not imposed punitive tariffs on Pakistani exports, contrary to earlier concerns, as Pakistan currently enjoys one of the lowest tariff rates among regional competitors, including India.

He was responding to a question raised by MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, who had inquired whether Pakistan was expected to suffer a loss of one billion Dollars following the imposition of new trade tariffs by the United States, and what steps the government was taking to mitigate the impact, particularly on local industry and manufacturing.

Bhatti clarified that the concern was based on a time when the US tariffs had not yet been finalized. “Thankfully, today the situation has changed. Where once there was a 25% tariff on Indian goods, Pakistan’s direct tariff has now been reduced to one of the lowest in the region,” he said. He attributed this positive outcome to the collective diplomatic efforts of the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Minister for Commerce, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He further assured the House that the Ministry of Commerce is actively engaging with chambers of commerce and trade unions to develop support mechanisms for local exporters, including training programs and facilitation channels. “We already have a trade surplus with the United States worth $3.3 billion, and with the current favorable conditions, Pakistan’s exports are expected to receive a further boost,” he added.

In a supplementary question, MNA Dr. Shazia Sobia raised the issue of inadequate export facilities in remote areas like Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly regarding perishable goods such as fresh and dry fruits. She noted the absence of proper cold chain infrastructure and refrigeration systems, which hampers export potential.

The parliamentary secretary acknowledged the issue and said the government is working to improve logistics and storage infrastructure in underdeveloped regions to enhance regional trade contributions.

