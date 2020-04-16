UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Enrich With Edibles Items Except Cooking Oil: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for national food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that the country was producing 90 per cent of edibles items except cooking oil.

Talking to ptv, he said the government had allocated Rs of 50 billion just for Ramzan package to facilitate the people.

He said the Federal government had announced a huge economic financial assistance package for the poor and needy people and it was happened first time in the history of the country.

He said 12 million families would be facilitated through this amount and it would be distributed among them in installments under the Ehsaas programme and each family could get Rs 12,000.

Replying to a question, he said the whole world was facing the crisis of COVID-19 and trying to control it and taking different measures against it.

