Pakistan ensures equal rights for all citizens: Ramesh Arora

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Constitution of Pakistan clearly guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of religion, and that successive governments have worked to safeguard the rights of minorities.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by the Unique Group of Institutions, Valencia Town, on the occasion of National Minorities Day at the Dr Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium. The event was presided over by Unique Group Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram and attended by prominent figures including Bishop Irfan Jamil, Professor Ashok Kumar, Professor Kalyan Singh Kalyan, and Project Director Valencia Town Campus Tahir Bukhari.

The minister said Pakistan must continue to promote the image internationally as a country where followers of all faiths live together on an equal footing. “The people of Pakistan stand with their minority brothers and support them at every level,” he stated.

Drawing a comparison with India, he said minorities there are insecure, adding that the incident of May 10 proved that anyone casting a hostile eye towards Pakistan will face a firm response.

Earlier, a special documentary on minorities was screened, and minority students presented national songs. Chairman Unique Group Professor Abdul Manan Khurram said minorities have played a vital role in the creation, security, and progress of Pakistan, and their contributions will always be remembered. He said National Minorities Day is celebrated every year by the institution to highlight the significance of minorities in society.

The event was also addressed by Bishop Irfan Jamil, Professor Ashok Kumar, and Professor Kalyan Singh Kalyan, and attended by Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Professor Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, teachers, and students.