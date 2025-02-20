Pakistan Environment Launches Project Development Playbooks To Unlock Climate Finance
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Environment Trust (PET), with support of the Canada Fund for Local
Initiatives (CFLI), successfully launched Pakistan’s first Carbon Project Development Playbooks.
According to a press release issued here on Thursday, these playbooks serve as a
step-by-step guide for project developers to design and implement Afforestation, Reforestation,
and Restoration (ARR) and Clean cooking carbon projects, with the goal of mobilizing climate finance for Pakistan’s voluntary carbon market (VCM).
In his remarks, PET’s Executive Director Hasan Anwer emphasized the need for capacity
building and standardized guidance in the carbon market sector, stating: "With Pakistan’s vast potential for nature-based solutions, these playbooks provide a practical roadmap to develop high-quality carbon projects that can attract global climate finance."
Khalida Bashir, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MOCC), highlighted the importance of developing a structured approach to climate finance,
stating: "Pakistan must take proactive steps to integrate carbon markets into its climate strategy.
These playbooks are a crucial tool for ensuring transparency, credibility, and accessibility in project development."
Leslie Scanlon, High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s climate initiatives:
"The launch of these playbooks marks a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s carbon markets.
By equipping project developers with
technical knowledge and best practices, we are fostering an enabling environment for
sustainable investment and long-term climate action."
The next phase of this initiative will focus on capacity-building for government agencies, private sector actors, and local project developers to implement the methodologies outlined in the playbooks.
PET also aims to expand its efforts by developing playbooks for Blue Carbon,
Regenerative Agriculture, and Industrial Carbon Solutions.
PET invites government stakeholders, private investors, and project developers to collaborate in scaling Pakistan's carbon market and building a pipeline of babkable projects.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
