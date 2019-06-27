Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) directs housing societies to develop SWM system

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) has principally started issuing directives to housing societies for developing solid waste management (SWM) system and also to reduce their solid waste

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) has principally started issuing directives to housing societies for developing solid waste management (SWM) system and also to reduce their solid waste.

Talking to APP, PAK-EPA Director General Farzana Altaf Shah said, "PAK-EPA has called all housing societies to reduce their solid waste with the Agency's mandate under the Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan programme and go for zero waste concept of sustainable development. These housing societies are dumping their waste in un-designated places, however the housing schemes should develop indigenous SMW set up with dedicated solid waste recovery system." She said, "The solid waste recovery system is a sustainable facility as it will provide natural manure for plantations to be made in these mega residential schemes." "There are 28 housing societies in the Federal capital where from the most elite to the bourgeoisie scheme none has solid waste management," she informed.

Under its mandate enshrined in Clean Green Pakistan programme PAK-EPA also wanted to regulate the liquid waste dumped into the waterways (Nullah) of the federal capital without proper treatment, DG PAK-EPA said.

"There is no more space in the federal capital to be allowed for unbridled solid and liquid waste dumping. We [PAK-EPA] want to save Korang, Soan and other Nullahs of the federal capital which have been badly polluted as they once added to the scenic beauty of the city's natural landscape," Farzana Altaf Shah noted.

To a question, she said, "Zaraj Housing Scheme in Sector C of the federal capital has now installed liquid waste treatment plant in its wetland area to decontaminate its effluent dumped clearly into the watercourses or Nullahs of the federal capital." She mentioned that the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Park Enclave housing project was halted due to the absence of sewage treatment plant (STP), however they were charged a heavy fine on their negligence and violation of the law by the Environmental Protection Tribunal. "They [CDA] have been asked to set up STP first on priority basis before launching full-fledge development and are now going to install STP," he added.

Responding to another question, she said other heavy fines on violation of the environmental law the perpetrator could also be imprisoned for two years as per law.

/395