Pakistan Envoy Apprises Dr. Abdullah About Indian LoC Violations; Use Of Cluster Ammunition

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:51 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz has called upon Chief Advisor to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General and Acting Secretary General Dr. Abdullah Mosa Altayer to apprise him on the Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) and its use of cluster ammunition to deliberately target the innocent civilian population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ):Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz has called upon Chief Advisor to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General and Acting Secretary General Dr. Abdullah Mosa Altayer to apprise him on the Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) and its use of cluster ammunition to deliberately target the innocent civilian population.

The ambassador said that Indian army deliberately used cluster ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilians' population which was a sheer violation of Geneva Convention and International humanitarian Law.

Raja Ali Ejaz informed Dr. Abdullah that Indian army on the night of 30th and 31st July targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through artillery using cluster ammunition, a press release on Sunday said.

He said this blatant aggression resulted in several civilian casualties including a four-year old boy while eleven others got critically injured.

The ambassador said that there was deepening anxiety and fear among the people of Indian occupied Kashmir due to reports of deployment of additional 38,000 Indian paramilitary forces in the recent weeks.

The instructions to the tourists, religious visitors and students to immediately leave the IoK, and messages urging people to store food supplies, had increased the apprehensions, he added.

He said there were speculations that the Indian authorities might attempt to alter the demographic structure in IoK to bring about a material change on the ground.

He said that India was using the fake intelligence of terror as a ploy to increase its army deployment in IoK.

Ejaz also reiterated Pakistan's stance to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully according to the UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people and urged upon the International community to use its pressure upon India to stop human rights violations.

