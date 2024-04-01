Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack

Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali, participated in the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the deadly terrorist attack that occurred at the Crocus City Hall, Moscow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali, participated in the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the deadly terrorist attack that occurred at the Crocus City Hall, Moscow.

The ambassador laid flowers at the impromptu memorial during the ceremony on 30th March 2024.

“We share the grief of the people of Russia. We can imagine the horror and pain it brings, as Pakistan has sacrificed more than 100,000 lives for fighting terrorism,” he said in a statement issued on Monday.