Pakistan Envoy, Belgian Development Agency Head Discuss Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Jean Van Wetter, the Chief Executive Officer of Enabel, the Belgian development agency.
In the meeting, they discussed the Enabel’s priority areas and engagement landscape, according to a press release.
The two sides also discussed Pakistan's profile in Belgium and European Union as well as the potential areas of mutual cooperation.
