Pakistan envoy briefs European Parliament on climate induced catastrophic floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Tuesday participated in European Parliament's Development Committee (DEVE) debate on "humanitarian situation in Pakistan following the monsoon floods" and apprised them on the prevailing devastating situation in the country.

The debate was chaired by Vice Chair DEVE Committee, MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana at the European Parliament in Brussels on September 26, 2022, said a press release received here.

Ambassador Asad underscored that the climate-induced catastrophe has caused an economic loss of over US$ 30 billion and pushed the country's development agenda back by years.

He highlighted the mammoth scale and size of the calamity and said that the flood disaster was turning into food, health and livelihood crises.

Expressing gratitude for the support from the EU and its member states as well as the proposal by President of France to hold an international donor conference, he highlighted that Pakistan needed additional support for not only relief and rescue but also for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood affected areas.

He said despite producing less than one percent of the global carbon emissions, Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries to the affects of climate change and faced extreme weather conditions, including soaring high temperatures, forest fires and accelerating glacial melt.

He called for solidarity and support for the people of Pakistan through additional assistance, debt relief and preferential market access.

Representing European Commission's Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Deputy Head of Unit Valentina Auricchio said the EU was one of the first responders and had activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism for providing humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

She underlined that there were fears of the outbreak of waterborne and respiratory infections in the flood affected areas such as malaria and dengue.

She also highlighted that 3.5 million children's education had been affected by the floods. She assured that the EU would continue to work with Pakistan to address the humanitarian situation and make additional assistance available to the flood affected areas.

MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, in her remarks highlighted the destruction caused by floods in Pakistan and expressed condolences with the people of Pakistan.

A number of MEPs from the DEVE Committee belonging to different political groups also participated in the debate. Expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan, the MEPs, in their interventions, called for additional humanitarian and disaster mitigation support to the flood affected areas as well as debt moratorium for Pakistan.