Pakistan Envoy Calls On Vietnam President
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam, Samina Mehtab called on President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi for a farewell meeting.
During the call on, both sides reviewed the overall bilateral ties, with special emphasis on political relations and economic cooperation.
Ambassador Samina Mehtab expressed the desire of the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral ties with Vietnam in all spheres of mutual interaction.
According to a press release issued on Wednesday, she put forward proposals for cooperation in the fields of political ties, trade, and parliamentary exchanges.
President Vo Van Thuong congratulated Ambassador on completion of a successful tenure. He also noted that the bilateral relationship was on upward trajectory and Vietnam was always ready to work with Pakistan to further promote this relationship.
He also extended an invitation for the President of Pakistan to visit Vietnam in near future.
