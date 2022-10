Pakistan envoy, Canadian minister discuss strengthening multidimensional bilateral partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua on Tuesday met the Canadian Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen in the Canadian capital and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

The Canadian minister called the meeting with the high commissioner as a productive discussion during which many ways were discussed to strengthen Canada and Pakistan's friendship and people-to-people ties between both countries, said a press release.

High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua thanked the Canadian minister for receiving him in his office and for subsequent productive discussion between them for further strengthening what he called multidimensional partnership between Pakistan and Canada.