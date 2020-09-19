Pakistan envoy-designate for Austria calls on foreign minister

The Ambassador-designate of Pakistan for Austria Aftab Khokhar Saturday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the foreign ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ambassador-designate of Pakistan for Austria Aftab Khokhar Saturday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the foreign ministry.

The foreign minister congratulated the envoy-designate on his appointment and also lauded his services during his posting at the foreign ministry.

He told the envoy-designate that he had been assigned new responsibility considering his excellent service record and that he would be assuming the office at a time when Pakistan was faced with numerous internal and external challenges.

The foreign minister said the protection of diaspora's rights and early resolution of their problems was among the government's priorities.

He also gave instructions to the ambassador-designate regarding the foreign policy priorities of the government.

Aftab Khokhar thanked the minister for the encouraging remarks and special instructions for his guidance.