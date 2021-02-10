Pakistan envoy discusses bilateral relations, regional issues with UK MPs in virtual meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has held a virtual meeting with Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy Member of Parliament (MP) and Shadow Minister for Asia and Pacific, Stephen Kinnock MP on February 8.

They discussed wide-ranging Pakistan-UK bilateral relations, as well as regional issues of mutual interest, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London on Wednesday said.

The High Commissioner briefed the Shadow Ministers on the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and highlighted the positive contributions made by Pakistan to the Afghan peace process.

They also reviewed the progress made by both countries in tackling Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to work closely to further expand the mutually beneficial relations in all dimensions.

