- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan envoy, EBRD representative discuss priority areas of investment, engagement
Pakistan Envoy, EBRD Representative Discuss Priority Areas Of Investment, Engagement
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch met with Wolfgang Schläger, head of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s Brussels Office
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch met with Wolfgang Schläger, head of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s Brussels Office.
In the meeting, they discussed the EBRD’s profile in the region as well as priority areas of investment and engagement, said a press release on Wednesday.
Belgium is a founding member of the EBRD and an important contributor to the EBRD's work.
The EBRD invests in changing lives through projects in business services and involvement in high-level policy reform.
The Bank is active in almost 40 economies across three continents, from the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean to Central and Eastern Europe, to Central Asia.
Recent Stories
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined
Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises31 minutes ago
-
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha31 minutes ago
-
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights39 minutes ago
-
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined39 minutes ago
-
British Council announces International Collaboration Grants for artistic & cultural projects in Pak ..41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital41 minutes ago
-
Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force41 minutes ago
-
Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m in Sept-Oct 202441 minutes ago
-
Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provincial commissioner41 minutes ago
-
PTSM providing guidance to tourists for safe journey45 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent suffers cardiac arrest, shifted to hospital after CPR45 minutes ago
-
60 officers assume charge at PSCA45 minutes ago