Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy, EBRD Representative Discuss Priority Areas Of Investment, Engagement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Pakistan envoy, EBRD representative discuss priority areas of investment, engagement

Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch met with Wolfgang Schläger, head of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s Brussels Office

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch met with Wolfgang Schläger, head of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)'s Brussels Office.

In the meeting, they discussed the EBRD’s profile in the region as well as priority areas of investment and engagement, said a press release on Wednesday.

Belgium is a founding member of the EBRD and an important contributor to the EBRD's work.

The EBRD invests in changing lives through projects in business services and involvement in high-level policy reform.

The Bank is active in almost 40 economies across three continents, from the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean to Central and Eastern Europe, to Central Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Europe European Union Bank Brussels Luxembourg Belgium From Asia

Recent Stories

Political parties urged to forge national accord t ..

Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises

31 minutes ago
 Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held

Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Ce ..

Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU

30 minutes ago
 'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha

'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha

31 minutes ago
 Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme N ..

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..

36 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the P ..

TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..

39 minutes ago
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in pro ..

UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights

39 minutes ago
 10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

39 minutes ago
 Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between ..

Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services ..

Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

41 minutes ago
 UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sig ..

UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU

34 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capac ..

COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan