Pakistan Envoy Emphasizes Enhanced Pak-Sri Lankan Sports Ties

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:34 PM

Pakistan envoy emphasizes enhanced Pak-Sri Lankan sports ties

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Major Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak Wednesday emphasized the need for enhancing sporting interactions between the two countries, especially football, to further strengthen the bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Major Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak Wednesday emphasized the need for enhancing sporting interactions between the two countries, especially football, to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

In a meeting with President of Sri Lanka Football Federation Anura De Silva at Independence Avenue Colombo, the high commissioner said both Pakistan and Sri Lanka were the sports-loving countries and the latter's school system was quite active in keeping the youth's passion towards sports alive, said a press release received here.

During the meeting, the high commissioner underscored that Pakistan and Sri Lanka shared strong bonds of friendship and their love for sports was what joined the hearts of the two people.

He also gifted "Made in Pakistan" football and sports kits to the football federation president, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

Anura De Silva appreciated and thanked the government and people of Pakistan for the kind gesture.

