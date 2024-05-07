Pakistan Envoy, EU HERA's Unit Head Discuss Health Security Collaboration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Tuesday met with Daphne von Buxhoeveden, the Unit Head of European Health Emergency Response Authority (HERA)
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Tuesday met with Daphne von Buxhoeveden, the Unit Head of European Health Emergency Response Authority (HERA).
In the meeting, they discussed the engagement landscape of the HERA directorate general.
They also deliberated over the opportunities for collaboration between Pakistan and the European Union in the field of health security.
The EU HERA works to strengthen Europe's ability to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to cross-border health emergencies, by ensuring the development, manufacturing, procurement and equitable distribution of key medical countermeasures.
