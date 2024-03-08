Pakistan Envoy Features In Photo Exhibition Of Women Diplomats In Prague
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic Ayesha Ali on Friday represented Pakistan at a photo exhibition held here featuring women diplomats from across the world.
The event was held in connection with the International Women Day
The exhibition titled "HEr Story" highlighted the stories of the respective women diplomats posted in Prague.
The event featured the display of the portraits of the diplomats along with their contributions.
The Pakistani ambassador offered special thanks to her fellow ambassadors from different countries and others for their work to hold the unique event.
