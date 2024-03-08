Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy Features In Photo Exhibition Of Women Diplomats In Prague

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague

Ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic Ayesha Ali on Friday represented Pakistan at a photo exhibition held here featuring women diplomats from across the world.

The event was held in connection with the International Women Day

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic Ayesha Ali on Friday represented Pakistan at a photo exhibition held here featuring women diplomats from across the world.

The event was held in connection with the International Women Day.

The exhibition titled "HEr Story" highlighted the stories of the respective women diplomats posted in Prague.

The event featured the display of the portraits of the diplomats along with their contributions.

The Pakistani ambassador offered special thanks to her fellow ambassadors from different countries and others for their work to hold the unique event.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Prague Czech Republic Women Event From

Recent Stories

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

50 seconds ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

5 minutes ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

5 minutes ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

5 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

5 minutes ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

5 minutes ago
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

9 minutes ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

13 minutes ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

13 minutes ago
 Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing sur ..

Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..

13 minutes ago
 'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judge ..

'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ

13 minutes ago
 Two day training for Lead Master Trainers conclude ..

Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan