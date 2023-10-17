Pakistan envoy, Fujaira crown prince discuss strategic relationship, cooperation

Ambassador of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Tuesday called on Crown Prince of Fujairah Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Tuesday called on Crown Prince of Fujairah Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

The Crown Prince welcomed Ambassador Tirmizi and hailed historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He also lauded the positive contribution of the Pakistani community residing in Fujairah towards the development of the Emirate.

Ambassador Tirmizi said that the UAE and Pakistan enjoyed an all-encompassing strategic relationship.

He thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi for support and cooperation of UAE in all areas.

He assured of Pakistan’s efforts and support to further strengthen and diversify the brotherly ties between the two countries with a focus on trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.