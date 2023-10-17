Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy, Fujaira Crown Prince Discuss Strategic Relationship, Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Pakistan envoy, Fujaira crown prince discuss strategic relationship, cooperation

Ambassador of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Tuesday called on Crown Prince of Fujairah Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Tuesday called on Crown Prince of Fujairah Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

The Crown Prince welcomed Ambassador Tirmizi and hailed historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He also lauded the positive contribution of the Pakistani community residing in Fujairah towards the development of the Emirate.

Ambassador Tirmizi said that the UAE and Pakistan enjoyed an all-encompassing strategic relationship.

He thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi for support and cooperation of UAE in all areas.

He assured of Pakistan’s efforts and support to further strengthen and diversify the brotherly ties between the two countries with a focus on trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

25 minutes ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

25 minutes ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

33 minutes ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

35 minutes ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

33 minutes ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

38 minutes ago
Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

33 minutes ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

38 minutes ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

38 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

38 minutes ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

34 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan