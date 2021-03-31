Pakistan envoy holds 3rd virtual Khuli Katchery with Diaspora in Belgium, Luxembourg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua, on Wednesday held the 3rd monthly Khuli Katchery in virtual format with Pakistani Diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to maintain close engagement with Pakistani Diaspora and to provide seamless services.

The virtual interaction was attended by Diaspora members from different walks of life, including academia, professionals, business, social services and media, a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels said. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Janjua informed the participants that the suggestions and inputs received from the community members during the previous two Khuli Katchery sessions have been implemented.

He underlined that the Embassy will continue to remain closely engaged with the community to extend best possible services and incorporate their inputs to improve service delivery.

The Ambassador appreciated the community members for participating in the webinar on Roshan Digital Account on 6th March 2021, and urged them to take full benefit of the scheme.

The Ambassador also thanked the Diaspora for the record increase in flow of remittances and hoped that this trend would continue in future.

In order to overcome the challenges posed by the 3rd wave of COVID-19, the Ambassador urged the community members to exercise extreme caution and comply with the instructions of the Belgium and Luxembourg governments.

He also encouraged them to avoid all unnecessary travel and get vaccinated as soon as their turn comes up.

The community members appreciated the Embassy's outreach efforts and provision of efficient consular services.