UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Envoy Holds Virtual Katchehry To Address Diaspora Problems

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan envoy holds virtual Katchehry to address diaspora problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner in the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan held 7th virtual open katchehry with the Pakistani diaspora to listen their problems and ensure their early resolution.

A large number of community members attended the virtual katchehry, said a press release received here Wednesday.

During the interaction, the diaspora members sought resolution of their issues regarding visas, NICOPs, POCs, passports and property matters in Pakistan.

The high commissioner addressed some of the problems instantly. He assured that the remaining issues would be taken up with the relevant authorities in Pakistan.

He also welcomed the suggestions of the diaspora members for improvement of the services.

The members of the Pakistani community were particularly anxious to know as to when Pakistan would be removed from the UK's Red List for travel.

The high commissioner said that he was in contact with the relevant UK authorities on the matter. He said in view of the travelling difficulties being faced by the British Pakistanis, getting Pakistan on the Green List was his priority.

The community members also commended the excellent performance of the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in resolving the problems of the overseas Pakistanis.

They also appreciated the initiative of Virtual Khuli Katchehri at the Mission that not only helps resolve the problems of the community but also connects the community with the high commission. As per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the virtual Khuli Katchehri is held at the high commission every month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agen ..

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night ..

28 minutes ago
 India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism o ..

India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism of Maharaja Ranjit’s statute ..

34 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenis ..

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the C ..

49 minutes ago
 PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end ..

PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women

59 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

1 hour ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.