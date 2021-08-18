Pakistan envoy holds virtual Katchehry to address diaspora problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner in the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan held 7th virtual open katchehry with the Pakistani diaspora to listen their problems and ensure their early resolution.

A large number of community members attended the virtual katchehry, said a press release received here Wednesday.

During the interaction, the diaspora members sought resolution of their issues regarding visas, NICOPs, POCs, passports and property matters in Pakistan.

The high commissioner addressed some of the problems instantly. He assured that the remaining issues would be taken up with the relevant authorities in Pakistan.

He also welcomed the suggestions of the diaspora members for improvement of the services.

The members of the Pakistani community were particularly anxious to know as to when Pakistan would be removed from the UK's Red List for travel.

The high commissioner said that he was in contact with the relevant UK authorities on the matter. He said in view of the travelling difficulties being faced by the British Pakistanis, getting Pakistan on the Green List was his priority.

The community members also commended the excellent performance of the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in resolving the problems of the overseas Pakistanis.

They also appreciated the initiative of Virtual Khuli Katchehri at the Mission that not only helps resolve the problems of the community but also connects the community with the high commission. As per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the virtual Khuli Katchehri is held at the high commission every month.