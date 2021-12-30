Pakistan envoy in Belgium holds `Khuli Katchery' with diaspora

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Zaheer A. Janjua, on Thursday held the 12th monthly Khuli Katchery in virtual format with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Zaheer A. Janjua, on Thursday held the 12th monthly Khuli Katchery in virtual format with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed greetings on the occasion of Christmas, Jinnah Day and New Year to the participants and hoped that new year would be a harbinger of peace and happiness for all Pakistanis as well as the global community.

Talking about the government's initiatives, Ambassador Janjua said that the establishment of tax facilitation points, online power of attorney attestation system, Rosh Digital Account, Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, overseas facilitation desks and Foreign Ministers Portal would facilitate overseas Pakistanis in a big way.

He also briefed the participants about the recent high-level engagements in Brussels, including the visits by the Foreign Minister, Governor Punjab, President AJK and Secretary Commerce, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Brussels said.

Ambassador Janjua underscored that these visits contributed to further strengthening of Pakistan's bilateral relations with Belgium, the EU and NATO.

He highlighted that the host authorities greatly appreciated the key role played by Pakistan in their evacuation operations from Afghanistan.

In order to overcome the challenges posed by the current spike in COVID-19 infections, the Ambassador emphasized that precaution was better than cure.

He urged the community members to exercise caution and comply with local regulations. The monthly interaction with the Pakistani diaspora was organized in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with the Embassy's efforts to ensure efficient and smooth service delivery to the Pakistani diaspora. The virtual interaction was attended by community members from different walks of life, who conveyed satisfaction with the services provided by the Embassy.

They particularly praised the forthcoming attitude of the Embassy staff to resolve problems faced by the Pakistani diaspora living in Belgium and Luxembourg.