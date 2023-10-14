Pakistan Envoy In Brussels Meets Acting MD Of EEAS
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan in Belgium Amna Baloch on Friday met with Acting Managing Director Asia and Pacific Department at the European External Action Service Paula Pampaloni.
In the meeting, they expressed satisfaction at the momentum of ongoing dialogue tracks.
Both sides also discussed pathways for deepening cooperation in line with the Strategic Engagement Plan.