Pakistan envoy in Brussels to hold Khuli Katchehri on Nov 30

Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch will hold a virtual Khuli Katchehri on November 30 to interact with members of the Pakistani community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch will hold a virtual Khuli Katchehri on November 30 to interact with members of the Pakistani community.

The Virtual Townhall Meeting will be held at 1500 hours in which the ambassador would listen to the problems facing the Pakistani community living in Belgium and Luxembourg besides highlighting the working of the embassy.

In a social media post on X, the Pakistan Embassy in Brussels asked the Pakistan community members to register them at the given link (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4DrpDbm1jpW5yayjlfuEa7dtcWgXV3aPgDNRQEf4uqHgF2g/viewform) to participate in the event.