Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy In Brussels To Hold Khuli Katchehri On Nov 30

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Pakistan envoy in Brussels to hold Khuli Katchehri on Nov 30

Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch will hold a virtual Khuli Katchehri on November 30 to interact with members of the Pakistani community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch will hold a virtual Khuli Katchehri on November 30 to interact with members of the Pakistani community.

The Virtual Townhall Meeting will be held at 1500 hours in which the ambassador would listen to the problems facing the Pakistani community living in Belgium and Luxembourg besides highlighting the working of the embassy.

In a social media post on X, the Pakistan Embassy in Brussels asked the Pakistan community members to register them at the given link (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4DrpDbm1jpW5yayjlfuEa7dtcWgXV3aPgDNRQEf4uqHgF2g/viewform) to participate in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media European Union Brussels Luxembourg Belgium November Post Event

Recent Stories

Commissioner SRB visits HCCI, sought cooperation f ..

Commissioner SRB visits HCCI, sought cooperation for Workers' Welfare Fund

2 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, AJK PM discuss development in ..

Interior Minister, AJK PM discuss development in Azad Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

60 minutes ago
 One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

60 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2 ..

Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2023

1 hour ago
 Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director a ..

Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director arrested by Israel

1 hour ago
PRA seals office of Talal International for non-pa ..

PRA seals office of Talal International for non-payment of tax

1 hour ago
 161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

1 hour ago
 MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

1 hour ago
 Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on ..

Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on crimes, seeks business commun ..

1 hour ago
 Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize ..

Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize smuggling of migrants, bonded ..

1 hour ago
 Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan