Pakistan Envoy In France Hosts Christmas Dinner

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan envoy in France hosts Christmas dinner

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad hosted a Christmas dinner to celebrate the occasion and share the joy with the Christian community.

A large number of French and Pakistani Christians, diplomats and people from all walks of life, joined the event, held at the Pakistan embassy in Paris, said an embassy's post on social media platform, X.

The guests were treated with traditional Pakistani cuisine and goody bags were given to children to mark the festivity.

