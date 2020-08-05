UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Envoy In Tokyo Urges Media To Expose Indian Arbitrary Actions In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:27 PM

Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad on Wednesday underscored the role of media in presenting the facts on ground in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urging to expose the Indian arbitrary actions, which had subjected the Kashmiris to inhuman miseries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad on Wednesday underscored the role of media in presenting the facts on ground in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urging to expose the Indian arbitrary actions, which had subjected the Kashmiris to inhuman miseries.

He expressed these views during an interactive session held with representatives of prominent Japanese print and electronic media at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal.

Senior media persons from NHK, Fuji tv, Nikkei Inc. and The Yomiuri Shimbun attended the event, a message received here from Tokyo said.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad briefed the media persons on India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in the IIOJK.

He said India's illegal acts were followed by its unprecedented human rights violations, crackdown, media blockade, extra judicial killings in fake encounters, digital lockdown and demographic apartheid.

Ambassador Imtiaz highlighted the resilience of the Kashmiri people, who had rejected the illegal acts of Indian government and continued their struggle against the inhuman actions of the Indian occupation forces aimed at suppressing their just cause of self-determination.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the international community, human rights organizations, media and civil society on the continuing gross human rights violations and their condemnation of Indian unconcealed brutalities in the IIOJK.

However, it was imperative that the international community backed its words with concrete actions for the sake of justice and human dignity, the ambassador stressed.\932

