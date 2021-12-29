UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Envoy In UK Holds `Khuli Katchehry' With Diaspora

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:52 PM

Pakistan envoy in UK holds `Khuli Katchehry' with diaspora

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan held 11th virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the British Pakistani community the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan held 11th virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the British Pakistani community the other day.

Diaspora members virtually attended the event and sought redressal of their problems regarding visas, National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs), Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs), passports and property matters.

The High Commissioner redressed some of the problems instantly and assured the participants that the remaining issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan, a press release issued by the High Commission in London on Wednesday said.

A number of British Pakistani entrepreneurs, professionals and investors among the attendees expressed keen interest in investing in various sectors of Pakistan economy and inquired about investment opportunities in the country.

Appreciating their passion for their country of origin, the High Commissioner provided the diaspora members with the relevant information.

He particularly urged the British Pakistanis to open Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and benefit from its profitable investment schemes.

As per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the High Commissioner holds the Virtual Khuli Katchehri every month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister London United Kingdom Event From

Recent Stories

Legislative business, 4 resolutions remain unaddre ..

Legislative business, 4 resolutions remain unaddressed in National Assembly

29 seconds ago
 Putin Says Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord ..

Putin Says Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe De ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary Information pays surprise visit to Hyde ..

Secretary Information pays surprise visit to Hyderabad Directorate

1 minute ago
 Kamala Harris Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, ..

Kamala Harris Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs - Reports

1 minute ago
 BAP party united under leadership of CM Balochista ..

BAP party united under leadership of CM Balochistan Bizenjo: Noor Muhammad

1 minute ago
 DC visits AC, Muhktiarkar office jaati

DC visits AC, Muhktiarkar office jaati

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.