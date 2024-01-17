Pakistan Envoy, Kyrgyz State Enterprise Head Discuss Energy Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham on Wednesday met with Azamat Duishobaevich, Director General of Kyrgyzkomur, the Kyrgyz state enterprise.
Kyrgyzkomur deals with the exploration and distribution of coal, the embassy wrote on it X account.
In the meeting, they discussed the matters of cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of energy.
Recent Stories
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt's interim ban on e-cigar hailed4 minutes ago
-
163 POs, 131 court absconders arrested4 minutes ago
-
85 shopkeepers fined4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges7 minutes ago
-
ATC sends Sh Rashid on judicial remand to jail14 minutes ago
-
LESCO detected 44,729 power pilferers in 130 days of anti-theft campaign14 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid nomination papers14 minutes ago
-
Strengthening fruit plant nurseries enterprises to boost local agribusiness24 minutes ago
-
Youth must exploit their capabilities to explore new horizons: ex-president FPCCI24 minutes ago
-
Two extortionists apprehend24 minutes ago
-
Advanced Studies Board IUB holds seminar regarding HEC's opportunities for professionals24 minutes ago
-
Women robbers’ gang busted24 minutes ago