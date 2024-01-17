Pakistan envoy, Kyrgyz state enterprise head discuss energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham on Wednesday met with Azamat Duishobaevich, Director General of Kyrgyzkomur, the Kyrgyz state enterprise.

Kyrgyzkomur deals with the exploration and distribution of coal, the embassy wrote on it X account.

In the meeting, they discussed the matters of cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of energy.