UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Envoy Lauds Expatriate Community's Role In Advancing Pak-UK Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Pakistan envoy lauds expatriate community's role in advancing Pak-UK relations

Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has lauded the role of British Pakistani community in advancing Pak-UK relations and making constructive contribution to the progress and development of both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan has lauded the role of British Pakistani community in advancing Pak-UK relations and making constructive contribution to the progress and development of both countries.

He particularly emphasized the significance of youth in shaping the contours of a futuristic relationship.

The High Commissioner was speaking at the launch of 'PK-UK Season 2022 New Perspectives' program by Pakistan High Commission in collaboration with the British Council, to mark 75th anniversary of the independence, coinciding with 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and UK.

The launch took place in tandem with the formal inauguration of the Season in Pakistan. Chairman British Council Stevie Spring graced the occasion as guest of honour, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday said.

Addressing the event, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan highlighted various aspects of the multi-faceted Pakistan-UK ties.

He also appreciated the British Council's role in promoting cultural relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman British Council Stevie Spring said that since 1948, the Council had been endeavoring to bring the two peoples closer, particularly through youth engagement.

She said that the PK-UK New Perspectives would encourage young talent and deepen cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The launch of the Season and the Pakistan High Commission's collaboration with the British Council on some aspects of the campaign marked the first of a series of initiatives aimed at celebrating 75 years of Pakistan, alongside 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

By promoting collaboration among artists, film makers, and creative talent of the two countries, the Season aimed to showcase the promise of Pakistan's youthful human resource, as well as close relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Young London Progress Independence United Kingdom Event

Recent Stories

US, UK Intelligence Transfer Militants to Ukraine ..

US, UK Intelligence Transfer Militants to Ukraine Through Poland - Russian Intel ..

1 minute ago
 UK Deputy Prime Minister Backs Housing Ukrainian R ..

UK Deputy Prime Minister Backs Housing Ukrainian Refugees in Russian Oligarchs' ..

1 minute ago
 Govt providing health cards, relief package to poo ..

Govt providing health cards, relief package to poor masses: Ali Nawaz Awan

1 minute ago
 Western Intelligence Services Give Ukrainian Milit ..

Western Intelligence Services Give Ukrainian Military Data on Russia's Plans - M ..

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Opposition Politician Kyva Claims Zelens ..

Ukrainian Opposition Politician Kyva Claims Zelenskyy Hiding in US Embassy in Po ..

40 minutes ago
 Retreating Ukrainian Nationalists Damage Social In ..

Retreating Ukrainian Nationalists Damage Social Infrastructure - Russian Defense ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>