Pakistan envoy, Malaysian DG Immigration discuss issues of Pakistan nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner in Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah met Director General Immigration Dato Ruslin bin Jusoh in Kuala Lumpur.

During the meeting the high commissioner raised immigration-related issues of Pakistani nationals in Malaysia.

The DG immigration informed Syed Ahsan Raza about forthcoming initiatives being taken in this regard.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular contact in future.