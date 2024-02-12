Pakistan Envoy Meets Belarusian FM; Discusses Ways To Boost Bilateral Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan on Monday met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik and discussed the ways to further boost bilateral relations.
The ambassador presented the letter by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to the Belarusian foreign minister on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the envoy wrote on his X timeline.
In the meeting, both sides discussed a range of topics for further boosting bilateral relations in diverse fields including political, trade, defense, cultural, and education.
