Pakistan envoy meets Czech senate president

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic Ayesha Ali on Thursday met with President of the Senate of Czech Republic Miloš Vystrcil.

In the meeting, they discussed the ways to strengthen the Pak-Czech relations.

"Honored to meet with the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Miloš Vystrcil at his annual reception for the diplomatic corps," the ambassador wrote on her X account.