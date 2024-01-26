Pakistan envoy meets Maldivian defence minister; discusses enhancing cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan in Maldives Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani on Friday met with Defence Minister of Maldives Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and held "productive" discussions on matters of mutual interest.

"High Commissioner held productive discussions with Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and team. Looking forward to working closely for further enhancing the cooperation and strengthening the bilateral ties," the high commission said on its X account.

"The discussions centered around enhancing bilateral engagements between the Maldives and Pakistan in areas of mutual interest," the Maldivian defence ministry said on the social media platform.