Pakistan Envoy Meets Office Bearers Of Singapore Chinese Chamber Of Commerce
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Wednesday held a productive meeting with the President and office bearers of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) to discuss business promotion and explore potential avenues for trade expansion between Pakistan and Singapore.
The meeting focused on key sectors such as food, services, and the digital economy, according to a press release.
High Commissioner Shafiq emphasized the abundant investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the energy, IT, agriculture, and minerals sectors, for Singaporean businesses and investors.
The meeting aimed to foster stronger economic ties between the two countries and encourage collaboration in areas with mutual growth potential.
The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a leading trade organization in Singapore plays a crucial role in connecting businesses and promoting international trade.
