Pakistan envoy meets Timor-Leste PM; bilateral ties discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Dili Ameer Khurram Rathore on Friday called on Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão.

In the meeting, they discussed the ways to bolster bilateral relations.

The ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening ties and supporting Timor-Leste's national development, according to Pakistan embassy's X timeline.