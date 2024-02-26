Pakistan envoy, Mitsui representative explore ways to increase investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar on Monday met with Yasuo Takabuchi, Global Affairs Incharge of Mitsui Corporation.

In the meeting, they explored the possibilities of increasing investment besides discussing the ways to strengthen the existing business interests of Mitsui in Pakistan, the embassy said on its X timeline.

Mitsui Corporation is one of the largest general trading companies in Japan running businesses in oil and gas, metals, chemicals, fertilizers and lifestyle goods like food, retail, healthcare, fashion, forestry and real estate.