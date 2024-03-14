Open Menu

Pakistan Envoy, Nepalese FM Discuss Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan envoy, Nepalese FM discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi on Thursday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Nepal Narayan Kaji Shreshtha.

He felicitated the foreign minister on assuming the office and conveyed the best wishes of the Pakistani leadership, according to a press release.

In the meeting, they also discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and emphasised the need for enhanced engagement in diverse fields, as well as exchanges and cooperation in regional and international forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Nepal Best

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

37 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

44 minutes ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

59 minutes ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

59 minutes ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

1 hour ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

1 hour ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

1 hour ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

1 hour ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan