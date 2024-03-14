Pakistan envoy, Nepalese FM discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi on Thursday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Nepal Narayan Kaji Shreshtha.

He felicitated the foreign minister on assuming the office and conveyed the best wishes of the Pakistani leadership, according to a press release.

In the meeting, they also discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and emphasised the need for enhanced engagement in diverse fields, as well as exchanges and cooperation in regional and international forums.