Pakistan Envoy Participates In France International Agricultural Show

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad attended the "France International Agricultural Show" which is celebrating its 60th edition in Paris.

On the occasion, he held interaction with various agriculture and livestock professionals.

According to a press release received here on Wednesday, the meetings of delegation of Pakistan Federal Ministry of National food Security & Research held on the occasion, were aimed at creating diversified linkages to promote cooperation in the agri sector, livestock production, research & specialised training programs.

