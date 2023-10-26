Pakistan Envoy Presents Credentials To Grand Duke Of Luxembourg
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 08:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Thursday presented her diplomatic credentials to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg.
During the interaction, Ambassador Amna Baloch shared greetings from Pakistan's leadership, said a press release.
She also reaffirmed her commitment to further strengthen the friendship between Pakistan and Luxembourg.