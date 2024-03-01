Pakistan Envoy Presents Diplomatic Credentials To President Of Cabo Verde
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan Saima Maymunah Sayed on Friday presented her diplomatic credentials to President of Cabo Verde Jose Maria Neves at the Palais Présidentiel at Mindelo.
During the meeting, they discussed trade engagement, pending agreements and training for the diplomats of Cabo Verde, according to the embassy's press release.
During her visit to the city, the ambassador also held a meeting at the Northern Chamber of Commerce in Mindelo.
The meetings featured the discussion on strengthening the linkages made after the Cabo Verde delegates attended the 2nd Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference in 2021.
Meanwhile, Ambassador of Pakistan in Tunisia Javed Umrani met Director General of the International Diplomatic academy of Tunisia Fayçal Gouia.
Both sides discussed the collaboration through the exchange of diplomats, sharing best practices and joint research between diplomatic academies.
This cooperation will further enhance diplomatic linkages between the two countries.
