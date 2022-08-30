UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Envoy Thanks Canada For Announcing $5 Million Aid For Flood Victims

Pakistan High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua on Tuesday thanked Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit Sajjan for announcing a $5 million aid for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by floods in Pakistan

"The people of Pakistan are grateful to the Canadian government and its people," the High Commissioner said during a meeting of the office bearers of local Pakistani Canadian organizations held at the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa to coordinate the efforts of Canadians living in Pakistan and the Canadians of Pakistani origin for relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by floods in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner while briefing the participants on the latest situation of the floods said that the unprecedented rains and floods had caused widespread destruction in a large part of Pakistan.

The floods have so far affected 33 million people while more than 1100 human lives have been lost and more than 1600 people have been injured. The number of cattle killed due to floods and rains has also increased to more than 700,000, he added.

High Commissioner Janjua further said that rains and floods had also caused severe damage to public buildings and infrastructure and so far more than one million houses had been partially or completely destroyed and 163 bridges and 170 shops had been destroyed in addition to 3400 kms of roads damaged.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, he further said that the Canadian government, especially Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly and Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan, in their statements had expressed sympathy with the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

High Commissioner Janjua said that like the government and people of Canada, nearly 500,000 Pakistani expatriates in Canada should also come forward on the call of their homeland and rise above their personal, political and group prejudices and be united to help their brothers and sisters whose lives and properties have been ravaged by floods in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Ms Mashooda Lubna Syed, Iftikhar Mirza, Mobeen Khaja and officers of the Pakistan High Commission.

