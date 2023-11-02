Pakistan envoy to Belgium calls on German counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Thursday called on her German counterpart Botschafter Martin Kotthaus.

In the meeting, they exchanged candid views on the latest global developments and regional issues.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation across areas of mutual interest.