Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Monday called on Robert de Groot, the Permanent Representative of Netherlands to the EU.

In the meeting, they exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and agreed to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the days ahead, said an embassy's press release.